Benjamin Pavard says Bayern Munich wasn’t decisive vs. Manchester City during Champions League exit

It was a 1-1 draw, but for all intents and purposes, it felt like loss when Bayern Munich and Manchester City met up in the Champions League.

While the Bavarians played with a vim and vigor that has not always been present this season, it just simply was not enough against a very stout Manchester City side.

Defender Benjamin Pavard lamented his squad’s squandered opportunities during its aggressive start to the match.

“We started pretty well. We had chances to score but we didn’t. It’s part of football, we didn’t know how to be decisive at the right time. That’s why we didn’t qualify. That’s the high level. We create chances but we can’t take them,” Pavard told RMC Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “Congratulations to City. We will focus on the league. We have to move on. We lost points since the World Cup but I have confidence in my team. We will do everything to celebrate the title with the fans. We wanted two titles minimum, but we can have only one.”

The two-title minimum has done out the window and if Bayern Munich does not sure itself up, getting one trophy might be questionable as well.

