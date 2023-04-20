Pep Guardiola tips his hat to Bayern Munich after Manchester City’s Champions League triumph

Former Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola was enthusiastic but measured in his review of his Manchester City side’s 4-1 aggregate triumph over the Bavarians in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

“I’m very happy. We were solid and defended well in both games, but the aggregate score doesn’t reflect the tie,” said Guardiola (via FCBayern.com). “It’s the little details that are decisive at this level. They were two close games.

“They were better today, especially with the chances they had in the first half. We made a few little changes at the break. We were better after that and had more possession. Bayern have enormous quality. We’re through to the semi-finals to face Real Madrid. If you want to win the competition, you have to beat everyone.”

The Spaniard’s comments match the positive tone taken on by his Bayern counterpart Thomas Tuchel, as well as Bayern players and execs. He went further than that, too, as captured below:

“I don’t feel better than Bayern Munich at all,” Guardiola offers in the above clip. “Like last season when we lost against Madrid, I didn’t feel we were worse against Real Madrid. In the Premier League, Bundesliga...yeah, the consistency dictates, but these games [...today, the penalty that was given! Pfft, what a penalty. You can be out from these type of penalties!”

Guardiola went on: “I don’t give much credit just for the fact [of reaching] semi-finals or the Final...it was tight. But I could not expect differently, honestly, against Bayern Munich.”

City now have a date with Real Madrid in the semi-finals. For Guardiola, it’s a chance to conquer his Champions League demons once and for all. That elusive trophy may at last be ripe for the taking. For Bayern? Bitter disappointment, but maybe not yet cause for crushing despair — despite the lopsided scoreline.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!