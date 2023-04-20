Thomas Tuchel blasts grass, referee as Manchester City eliminated Bayern Munich from the Champions League

Bayern Munich had several things working against it heading into the team’s ultimate showdown in the Champions League against Manchester City. Namely, Bayern Munich had the following obstacles in its way:

A three-goal deficit.

Injuries to key players like Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez.

An abrupt coaching change that has left the new staff scrambling to figure things out.

Oh, and the refs and the grass as well — according to manager Thomas Tuchel.

“Two things weren’t at the level today: the pitch and the referee (Clément Turpin). I would give him a 6 (worst possible rating), from his first to his last decision, I didn’t even see the foul in the penalty he gave us,” Tuchel steamed (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

There really is not much Bayern Munich can do about the referees, but the club is already working on its horrendous pitch (Thanks NFL!).

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!