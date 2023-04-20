Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn says club is “constantly questioning ourselves” as part of evaluation process

While there are rumors he might be ousted, Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn had comments on his team’s effort during its 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The result sealed a 4-1 win on aggregate for the Citizens.

“We’ll analyze everything after the end of the season. Now we first have to win the league title. We’re convinced that we will be successful with Thomas Tuchel.” Kahn told kicker’s Georg Holzner. “I’m not worried at all because the team showed what they are capable of today. “It was a strong performance overall. If we take a 1-0 lead, then our conviction would increase and it would have been tight for Manchester City. We threw everything in. It wasn’t enough.”

As expected, being eliminated from both the DFB-Pokal and Champions League has riled up fans. Kahn, however, said the club is “constantly questioning ourselves.”

Another hot topic was the lack of a true No. 9 at Bayern Munich, which the CEO acknowledged was an issue — especially as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland terrorized the Bavarians’ backline.

“We saw one today, unfortunately not with us. There aren’t many nines like (Robert) Lewandowski,” Kahn said.

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

