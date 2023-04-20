Bayern Munich executive says it was a team effort to botch Robert Lewandowski replacement after Manchester City flameout

Following Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Champions League, many were left searching for answers.

While City was no slouch, it was yet another unceremonious exit for Bayern Munich from Europe’s top competition after Manchester City advanced by a 4-1 score on aggregate.

Amid the pondering, some folks wondered if things would have played out differently had Bayern Munich actually had a plan of succession to replace Robert Lewandowski. One key member of the group that thought it would be a good idea to enter the season using a revolving door of “strikers” that has included Thomas Müller, Sadio Mané, Serge Gnabry, Mathys Tel, and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, was sporting director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidžić, who wanted to make it clear that it was not just his call to proceed in that manner.

“We have to score more goals,” Salihamidžić told Sport1’s Kerry Hau (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We all planned the squad together, including the former coaching staff. We’ll work on it in the summer.”

Ah, yes, the coaching staff that was fired abruptly.

Aside of botched post-Lewandowski plan, were there any other issues with Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw?

“We played a very good game — despite the referee who was poor today,” Salihamidžić told kicker’s Georg Holzner (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Can’t argue with that one, I guess...

Can’t get enough analysis of the game? Then why not check out our postgame podcast? We break down what worked and what didn’t as Bayern Munich succumbed to another Champions League elimination to Manchester City. Listen to it below or on Spotify.

As always, we appreciate all the support!