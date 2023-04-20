Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City (Champions League QF)

Bayern Munich earned a 1-1 decision against Manchester City in the Champions League, but it was not enough to claw through to the next round. Manchester City won the tie 4-1 on aggregate and the Bavarians will now try to hold on to their slim lead in the Bundesliga to salvage the once-promising season.
Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:
- A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI selections — what worked, what didn’t.
- A rundown of the scoring, the subs, and the many, many yellow cards.
- Erling Haaland is ruining Dayot Upamecano (who had another rough outing).
- When the changes go down Kingsley Coman needs to stay. He was a menace.
- What this all means and why the board’s decision continues to be a complete disaster.
