Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City (Champions League QF)

Bayern Munich earned a 1-1 decision against Manchester City in the Champions League, but it was not enough to claw through to the next round. Manchester City won the tie 4-1 on aggregate and the Bavarians will now try to hold on to their slim lead in the Bundesliga to salvage the once-promising season.

Let’s take a look at what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI selections — what worked, what didn’t.

A rundown of the scoring, the subs, and the many, many yellow cards.

Erling Haaland is ruining Dayot Upamecano (who had another rough outing).

When the changes go down Kingsley Coman needs to stay. He was a menace.

What this all means and why the board’s decision continues to be a complete disaster.

