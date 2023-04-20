Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City; PSG has Lionel Messi replacement plan in order; Bayern not ready to talk to Liverpool for Ryan Gravenberch; RB Leipzig wants to keep Dani Olmo; PSG enters fray for Harry Kane; and MORE!

Bayern Munich’s final Champions League match of the season was one of the squad’s more spirited efforts in the competition. However, it was too little too late, as Manchester City left Germany with a 4-1 win on aggregate after the teams fought to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena.

It was a good performance in some ways for Bayern Munich, but also one that required desperation to make it happen. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

As always, let’s start with the lineup:

Choosing to bench Thomas Müller was...interesting. Tuchel seemed to go with the “drive fast, speed turns me on” group of attackers like he did in the first leg.

As for Alphonso Davies getting benched in favor of Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo, it is an unnecessarily risky move that did not pan out. The Canadian is set for contract negotiations this summer and despite his struggles (which are real), it is hard to argue that Cancelo has been any better. Long-term, short-term...this was not a great decision.

Bayern Munich was full of life early in the match. Kingsley Coman was a terror...Benjamin Pavard was roughing people up...it had a very different feel than the previous match where Bayern Munich never fully looked comfortable or really all that dangerous.

All of that pressure resulted in Leroy Sané eventually getting sent in, but he missed a golden opportunity. Even with the disappointment of the miss (he definitely should have done better), it at least showed that Bayern Munich was capable of putting Manchester City on its heels.

About a minute later, Bayern Munich dodged a massive bullet when Dayot Upamecano was assessed a red card for denying Erling Haaland a clear goal-scoring opportunity — only to see it waved off because Haaland was marginally offside. Whew!

In the 24th minute, Goretzka airmailed a good chance, though it was from a distance.

Unfortunately for Upamecano, he could not avoid a yellow card for a handball in the box in the 35th minute. Haaland would miss it after a coy ice job from Leon Goretzka. Haaland boomed it over the crossbar. You could sense, however, that he was going to get “his” at some point.

It was an unfortunate, unlucky play from Upamecano, who was probably sooooooo relieved after Haaland’s miss.

Coman had a great look in the 42nd minute, but it was saved away. Bayern Munich...does not have great finishers. It was not an easy attempt, but one that a great goal scorer does better with.

Bayern Munich was electric and physical and exciting...but could not find a way to finish. It was maddening.

Despite the poor finishing and Upamecano playing risky enough to be on the verge of a red card, Tuchel made no substitutions at halftime.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting was pretty invisible. Whatever Manchester City was doing to eliminate the effectiveness of Bayern Munich’s strikers during this tie, it worked well.

Coman was incredible and utterly disruptive.

Haaland scored a 57th minute goal because he is just a monster to deal with. Just seconds after Coman slid an incredible pass across the mouth of the goal, Manchester City quickly countered and Haaland absolutely dusted a helpless Upamecano before lifting a shot over Sommer (already looking forward to Sommer’s positioning getting crushed by pundits...I kid, I kid — but we know this would be coming even if he played it perfectly).

No one is happier that Haaland left the Bundesliga than Upamecano at this point. Upamecano appeared to slip a bit on Haaland’s goal, but it really is not an excuse. He just has to be better there.

Much like Upamecano will be having bad dreams about Haaland, Manchester City’s Nathan Aké likely never wants to face Coman again. The Frenchman torched the City defender all game.

Joshua Kimmich did convert a PK to knot the match at 1-1, but it was never just about this individual game. That was all Bayern Munich could muster and the tied ended 4-1 in favor of Manchester City.

Overall, it was a fun, energetic effort — but flawed. Many of the problems we saw Bayern Munich face against City were there last summer and the abrupt change of coaches was a horrific gamble that did not work. This season is a failure on a few levels, but the squad must not let the Bundesliga crown slip away — they have to salvage the season.

Fabrizio Romano added more info on Liverpool FC’s pursuit of Ryan Gravenberch. As Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg reported, Bayern Munich want to keep Gravenberch and does not have plans to sell of the disgruntled midfielder:

Ryan Gravenberch wants to play more, this is why Liverpool approached his agent. But Bayern have no intention to negotiate.



Bayern position is very clear: they want to keep Gravenberch, feeling shared by the board and Tuchel.



Mason Mount remains priority target for #LFC. pic.twitter.com/PVSvoboM2b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2023

Despite the interest from Liverpool, Arsenal FC, and Manchester United, Bayern Munich is reiterating its desire to keep the Dutchman. Will he want to take the chance and stick around Munich for another season — especially given the imminent arrival of Konrad Laimer from RB Leipzig?

That remains to be seen, but the youngster has been unhappy with his situation and does not seem like the patient type, who would be willing to wait his turn.

Paris Saint-Germain’s plan to account for the potential loss of Lionel Messi (assuming he leaves this summer) is to replace him with one of three players, who are also linked to Bayern Munich — Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen:

PSG are now planning for the 2023/24 season without Lionel Messi in mind, and would like to replace him with a star striker - Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani are the names atop their shortlist.

According to Sport, Messi could headed right back to FC Barcelona;

Someone that could be on the way out of PSG is Lionel Messi, with Barcelona players believing that he would like to return to Camp Nou when his contract expires this summer. PSG have made Tottenham striker Harry Kane a priority target this summer as they look to build the team around Kylian Mbappe.

RMC Sport captured more information as well:

Kane could be reunited at PSG with former boss Jose Mourinho, who is top of the club's shortlist to replace current manager Christophe Galtier.

As crazy as Bayern Munich’s summer might be, PSG’s could be even more wild.

Bayern Munich has a suddenly massive match against Hoffenheim this week, a coach still feeling his way out, a league title on the line, and a whole hell of a lot of transfer rumors going on.

Yup, there is A LOT to talk about with Bayern Munich, so let’s dive right into it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Breaking down the fight between Leroy Sané and Sadio Mané.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, a predicted lineup, and a score line that will hopefully give fans some juice heading into the weekend.

Why this match will tell us a lot about Thomas Tuchel’s mindset as a manager, his player preferences, and where things might be going from here.

A look at all of the strikers (and other attacking options) that Bayern Munich has been linked to.

Chatting on next season’s logjam at goalkeeper.

Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka could be on his way out of the club and if he leaves, Die Adler are expected to make a play for VfB Stuttgart center-back Konstantinos Mavropanos:

News #Ndicka: Frankfurt bosses expect his final & official decision in the next 10 days. Frankfurt has no hope that he will stay. Ndicka is on verge to leave the club on free deal. Same as Kamada. #Mavropanos is still a hot topic in order to replace him! #SGE @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/9DMHSAPkxW — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 18, 2023

West Ham’s Declan Rice looks set on a move to Arsenal FC:

Declan Rice has his eyes set on a move to Arsenal this summer. The West Ham captain has most recently been linked with Newcastle, while the likes of Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United have held an interest in recent years.

At one point, there were rumors linking Rice to Bayern Munich, but those were quickly shot down.

RB Leipzig does not want to risk losing Dani Olmo, but knows it might be inevitable. Either way, the club wants to try and ink the Spaniard to a contract extension before trying to sell him:

➡️ Extension with a release clause of around €70m included



➡️ Extension with a release clause of around €70m included



➡️ Sale in summer. Valuation:

€30m.



@philipphinze24 @SkySportDE pic.twitter.com/pgKQdWon75 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 18, 2023

Bayern Munich has gone from an optimistic treble candidate to a confused giant on the brink of Champions League elimination. This week, an out-of-form Bayern Munich will host an in-form Manchester City for what looks to be Die Roten’s last Champions League match during this season. Will a miracle be on the cards? With dull performances from Tuchel’s Bayern - followed by intense drama off the pitch - the BFW podcasting department share a rather pessimistic outlook on the crucial game at the Allianz Arena.

In this episode, Schnitzel and Marcus discuss the following points: