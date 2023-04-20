Thomas Tuchel “satisfied” with Bayern Munich’s 4-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City

Bayern Munich have now been eliminated from the Champions League following a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester City. In what was a very unfortunate night for the Bavarians, the home team only got one goal to show for their efforts despite at times dominating against the English team. Either way, Thomas Tuchel liked what he saw in the two legs.

“I’m very satisfied with both games against City, it was absolutely top,” Tuchel said (via Abendzeitung’s Patrick Strasser, as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We went toe to toe with the best and most in-form team in Europe. We had them on the hook in both legs.”

Tuchel continued: “There was a difference in self-confidence and form. For the few chances we conceded in both matches, we were punished. I don’t think the scoreline reflects the tie.”

BFW Analysis

Absolutely top? ...

I’m not entirely sure that a 3-0 loss away and a 1-1 draw for a 4-1 aggregate defeat is “toe-to-toe” and I’m not entirely sure that City are the most in-form team. Getting yourself a second yellow and being sent to the stands is also not a good look. Major ramifications are needed.

