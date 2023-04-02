Hasan Salihamidzić comments on João Cancelo’s game time at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich won 4-2 over Borussia Dortmund in what could be a title-deciding game in the Bundesliga.

However, the major question mark before kick-off was new coach Thomas Tuchel’s decision to play Benjamin Pavard at right back when João Cancelo and Noussair Mazraoui were both fit and available.

Cancelo in particular has been a topic of discussion. The Portuguese right-back left Manchester City on loan to try his luck at Bayern, with the idea being that he was basically guaranteed game time in Munich. At the start, he looked like a lock to wind up permanently in Bavaria at the start of the summer transfer window. Lately, though, Cancelo had been out of Julian Nagelsmann’s first team, and Thomas Tuchel began his tenure continuing that trend.

Speaking to Georg Holzner of kicker (as captured on Twitter by @FabrizioRomano), Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzić deferred to his new head coach but emphasized that there will still be opportunities to come this season for the City loanee:

What do you think of this situation? Will Tuchel provide Cancelo with the game time he so yearns for? Will Bayern be better for it? Let us know your thoughts in the discussion below.

