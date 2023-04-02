Watch: Dayot Upamecano loved Bayern Munich’s opening goal vs. Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano kicked things off for his team against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday with one heck of a sweeping long ball from his own half. Intended for teammate Leroy Sané, it evidently clipped the boot of Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel before bounding into the back of the net — the first of many as Bayern subsequently put their domestic rivals to the sword, 4-2.

Upamecano hoped that the goal would belong to him, but replays evidently showed a different story. It was awarded as an own goal, though it certainly looked as if Kobel scuffed and missed completely. A pity, as Sané had sportingly left the ball in order to credit his center-back teammate.

See the goal again here, or on YouTube:

“I often score bizarre goals. But hey, let’s say a goal is a goal, even though I think the goalkeeper touched the ball,” Upamecano said after the game (via @iMiaSanMia). “I tried to give a very good ball to Leroy, who made a good run. I tried to play a good pass to him and that gave us a goal.”

Dortmund fell to pieces after that, and lucky bounce or not, the theme of the day was Bayern attackers easily getting in behind the BVB back line. If the Black and Yellows are to regroup and re-mount their title challenge, it looks like they’ll have some defensive issues to sort through. At least they won’t have Bayern to play again.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Curious about why Thomas Tuchel chose a 4-2-3-1? How did it differ from Nagelsmann’s Bayern? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!