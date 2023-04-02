Tuchel aces Bayern Munich debut with 4 - 2 win over Borussia Dortmund: Bild player ratings

Thomas Tuchel earned a ‘1’ and his BVB counterpart Edin Terzić a ‘5’ as Bayern Munich swept aside title challengers Borussia Dortmund en route to a 4-2 smashing in Saturday’s Der Klassiker.

The first game of the new era has got Tuchel and Bayern off to a flying start, while Dortmund could hardly have had a worse day. Here’s how Bild scored the match:

Tuchel really got right back down to the basics with his 4-2-3-1. Bayern looked steady and stable, with both full-backs tucking inside and helping midfielder Joshua Kimmich in build-up.

How about those wingers? With plenty of initiative in the center, Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman found immense joy and space down either flank. Dortmund’s back-line had a shocking day concentration-wise, but it almost seemed there was nothing to do.

There was nothing subtle about Thomas Müller’s performance today. He regularly shows his worth to the team, but looks born to play this role.

Bayern, dare I say it, have instantly looked better in the wake of Julian Nagelsmann’s sacking. The former coach was really building up something special, but have the Bayern board gone and made just the right move at the right time? That’s likely going to be a topic of heated discussion for the next several years.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Curious about why Thomas Tuchel chose a 4-2-3-1? How did it differ from Nagelsmann’s Bayern? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

