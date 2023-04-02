“Life strikes” for Thomas Tuchel as he takes the helm at Bayern Munich in style

Bayern Munich ran riot over Borussia Dortmund in the Allianz Arena, winning 4-2 (a scoreline flattering of Dortmund’s performance) in Thomas Tuchel’s very first game in charge of the hottest seat in Germany, and possibly the entirety of Europe.

As the first few weeks of Tuchel’s period fall into the most crucial phase of the season, there are big question marks on the massive risk the Bayern board have taken by appointing him. For Tuchel, there were personal risks too in taking his next leap so soon after his Chelsea FC dismissal.

Speaking after the game (as captured on Twitter by @iMiaSanMia), Tuchel had the following to say: “The desire and excitement of the task prevailed over everything. To be able to play all titles, to be close to my family, this team — that mix was what made me come here. It outweighed the risks.”

Though Tuchel has been living in Munich, taking up a job so soon, and in Germany, wasn’t a part of his original plans. And when Bayern first came calling, he didn’t think they wanted him to start right away, either!

“I was surprised at the beginning that they wanted me immediately. I thought it was just an exploratory call for summer,” Tuchel explained (via @iMiaSanMia). “The bosses were very clear. There was no tactics from my side, no plan B.

“There were some enquiries, but for me the plan was to work abroad in the summer. But as so often: While you are making plans, life strikes. It’s the beginning now, it’s been a very intense week. I don’t want to downplay today because it was the result we really wanted.”

It’s clear that Tuchel believes in the squad and his ability to lead the squad, judging Bayern’s position to be, above all, full of opportunity. Will he succeed? The early signs are promising.

Interested in a more in-depth look at the game? Curious about why Thomas Tuchel chose a 4-2-3-1? How did it differ from Nagelsmann’s Bayern? We talk about all that and more in our postgame podcast. Listen to it below or at this link.

As always, we appreciate all the support!