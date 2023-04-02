Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath of Bayern Munich vs. Borussia Dortmund; Real Madrid has Kingsley Coman on wish list; Bayern’s next striker?; PSG’s “Godfather” offer to Lionel Messi; FC Barcelona’s Andreas Christensen already on the move?; and MORE!

In Thomas Tuchel’s first game as head coach of Bayern Munich, the new boss pushed all of the right buttons with his lineup and formation.

The end result yielded yet another big Bayern Munich victory over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker. Here are some quick hitters on the Rekordmeister’s 4-2 win:

Let’s start with a look at the lineup — one that probably made some folks very happy:

Tuchel broke out a 4-2-3-1 and used inverted wingers. It was a very traditional look for Bayern.

The outside-back positions remained static as well with Alphonso Davies and Benjamin Pavard over Joao Cancelo and Noussair Mazraoui.

While Bayern Munich could eventually shift to a back three at some point, we could see the squad settle into a 4-2-3-1 for the time being. Where Tuchel squeezes in Jamal Musiala is the big question.

The game itself was intense from the outset. You could really feel the excitement and intensity, even through the television. It must have been raucous inside the Allianz Arena.

A long ball from Dayot Upamecano where Leroy Sané continued his run resulted in a bizarre goal. It was called an own goal, but I don’t think Gregor Kobel ever got a touch on it (at least not in the feed and videos that I saw). In my mind that’s Upamecano’s goal, but I’m sure the French defender was just fine with being up 1-0 one way or the other.

The Bayern Munich offense was flowing and confident. Leon Goretzka had a couple of good chances before Matthijs de Ligt’s header found Thomas Müller, who deftly touched it into the net.

Müller wasn’t done there, though in the 23rd minute he struck again by depositing a Kobel rebound calmly into the net.

Müller had a fantastic match and I’d say the same for Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Kingsley Coman.

Coman might be a somewhat controversial mention to some, but he was a menace on the pitch and causing BVB all kinds of issues. Some folks were critical of Coman’s effort afterward (and sure, he probably could have walked away with three or four goals), but he was disruptive as hell.

Either way, Coman’s goal was nice, though, no matter how you feel about the rest of his game. Sané’s pass on the play was brilliant.

Serge Gnabry’s foul that resulted in a penalty (Emre Can converted it) was needless and sloppy.

Gnabry and Sadio Mané did not look so hot overall.

Marius Wolf has potential, but makes way too many mistakes, including losing sight of Coman on the Frenchman’s goal. Coman destroyed him on the day.

Whatever magic Edin Terzic had leading up to this game, it all went out the window. The game ended up 4-2, but it felt like Bayern Munich left quite a few goals on the field.

Donyell Malen’s goal was weak and a product of some lackadaisical play at the end of the match, but it wasn’t the end of the world.

Overall, it was a great way to start Tuchel’s tenure. The offense was crisp, the defense was stout, and the midfield controlled play. You can’t ask for much more than that.

Real Madrid has a laundry list of transfer targets for the summer — including Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman:

There are several alternatives to the tip of Denmark. Also in Italy are Víctor Osimhen and Rafael Leão, although attempting one of these two signings would be somewhat more complicated. They are already consolidated footballers in the first team, both in Naples and in AC Milan, and with current contracts. His transfer will be close to 100 million euros, although in the case of Osimhen it could reach 150 million according to de Laurentiis. Kolo Muani, Vlahovic, Coman and Gabriel Jesús are other names that Real Madrid’s board of directors is seriously considering . The two most feasible would be that of Kolo Muani, at a price slightly less than 120 million euros , and that of the Juventus attacker : the club ‘s bad situation outside of sports would have placed him on the starting ramp with only 70 million euros as an equivalence to wear the shirt of another team. Although Real Madrid has focused lately on bringing in young talent and does not lose sight of players like Kai Havertz, who is not having a good time at Chelsea and would be one of those chosen to leave Chelsea , options like Harry Kane or Mohamed Salah would make interesting and highly experienced additions to the front line. The most pointed case would be that of Kane , since Tottenham asks for him around 100 million euros .

As you can see, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are — potentially — looking at a few of the same players for the summer.

We saw a report last week that Bayern Munich could be eyeing Irish striker Evan Ferguson — and it is true per Sport Bild’s dynamic duo of Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl, but nothing is imminent:

Bayern have scouted Brighton striker Evan Ferguson (18) and have him on their radar, but as of now the topic is not ‘hot’ and there are no plans to make an immediate move for him.

A young “target man”-type striker in tow would not be such a bad thing.

Bayern Munich had one hell of week since the last recording of the Weekend Warm-up Podcast.

Immediately after I hit the road for Richmond last weekend, the world fell for Julian Nagelsmann. By the time I hit my destination, Nagelsmann has been fired, Tuchel was linked to the job, and chaos had ensured.

It was completely wild and BFW was here for ALL of it. Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

What we can take away from Germany’s performance during the international break.

Ryan Gravenberch’s feud with Julian Nagelsmann and why he needs to grow up.

Thoughts on the firing of Nagelsmann, the hiring of Thomas Tuchel, and why this is a so risky.

What the sudden change might mean for the roster — especially during the summer transfer window.

It was only a year ago when Andreas Christensen was the apple of Bayern Munich’s eye. Now at FC Barcelona, there is some interest coming from the Premier League, but it does not appear as if Barca is willing to let him walk away so soon:

Andreas Christensen is also a target for a number of Premier League sides, although Barcelona have no interest in authorizing a sale.

Christensen, of course, also has a history with Thomas Tuchel.

One of the crazier situations in football is the registration-induced “free agency” that Gavi could be looking at. It seems like the midfielder wants to stay at FC Barcelona no matter what, and the Catalans are also very confident that they can find a way to retain the talented 18-year-old:

Barcelona have always been quiet and optimistic on Gavi situation. He wants to stay and he’s happy at Barça, waiting to register his new contract [signed months ago] with La Liga rules. #FCB



Feeling looks clear on Gavi side too ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Xbonapxcvj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 30, 2023

Bayern Munich is rumored to be an admirer of Gavi.

Paris Saint-Germain is ready to make Lionel Messi an offer he cannot refuse:

PSG have told Lionel Messi they will pay him whatever he wants in a bid to get him to renew his contract, which expires at the end of the season. Barcelona revealed on Friday they are in talks over re-signing the Argentine on a free transfer.

According to Le Parisien, FC Barcelona is looking at all of the ways it can finance a return for Messi (OnlyFans?):