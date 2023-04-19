Match awards after Bayern Munich’s hilarious 1-1 draw with Manchester City

I don’t know what to say even. If Bayern Munich had lost, drawn or won with the game in balance and at least somewhat in fair condition, I would have accepted it. But of course, as is the history of Bayern Munich, the team was far better and looked like they could have won had the slightest of things changed.

If one thing had been different, would everything be different...

Jersey Swap: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne was great tonight. The Belgian midfielder created many chances indirectly or directly, and required some top defending to be kept fully quiet.

There’s really no precise moments you can point out for De Bruyne, he was just consistently Manchester City’s most prominent creator and midfielder. As much as I hate Manchester City and everything they stand for, Kevin De Bruyne deserves another shot at the Champions League title. What a player.

Der Kaiser: Matthijs de Ligt

Matthijs de Ligt had a wonderful game once again, and was let down by his cohorts once again.

Dayot Upamecano’s game was not as tragic as the previous leg, but he was not even close to acceptable. João Cancelo was invisible defensively, I can’t remember a single time he was there without Kingsley Coman or Leroy Sané against Bernardo Silva. Benjamin Pavard too was iffy at best, he never got the better of Jack Grealish and offered more going forward than he did defensively.

De Ligt had to shoulder most of the defensive work, pocketing Erling Haaland for most of the game fantastically and forcing the Norwegian to look for the ball elsewhere. Even when Haaland shifted to Upamecano’s side and De Bruyne ran at De Ligt, De Ligt was fantastic in holding the fort down. If it was not for his contained defending, Bayern may have conceded multiple times on the counter. They might not have conceded at all had it been De Ligt with Haaland instead of Upamecano, who called an audible on the marking.

Fußballgott: Joshua Kimmich

I don’t know what to say about the midfield anymore.

Leon Goretzka was completely absent in the middle and did not make up for it with offensive contribution, leaving the entire middle to Joshua Kimmich. Kimmich was more than admirable in his efforts, holding the fort down against City’s midfield three and proving he is still the best midfielder in the world.

Shipmaster, they outnumber us three to one!

Then, it is an even fight.

Der Bomber: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala seemed back to his best.

His dribbling was sharp, consistently getting the better of City’s much larger and physical defenders but Musiala never overdid things, finding great passes consistently. He created four goal-scoring chances that his teammates could not finish which is a crying shame, but it gives us hope for the future at least (please sign a striker, Brazzo). Musiala should have won multiple free kicks more than he did but the officials had other ideas.

Meister of the Match: Clement Turpin

What can be said about Turpin that hasn’t been said already? One of the most controversial referees in Europe adds yet another disaster-class to his résumé. Where do you begin?

The two nothing penalties, the random (rescinded) red card on Upamecano, the lack of red card or even a foul called when Rúben Dias performed the exact same foul on Kingsley Coman, the numerous fouls for Bayern Munich that just weren’t called, the lack of booking for Nathan Aké until his fifth late slide — which at that point should’ve been his third yellow at the least.

There was no person in the stadium who had more effect on the result tonight than Clement Turpin. The refereeing display was so poor, multiple professional and ex-professional footballers took to Twitter to comment on it, including Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jérôme Boateng and Mario Götze.

