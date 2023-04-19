Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann chats with Chelsea, won’t make hasty jump

Real Madrid? Tottenham Hotspur? Chelsea FC?

Former Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann seems to be linked to several of the most high-profile jobs in Europe since being unexpectedly and unceremoniously kicked to the curb during the last international break.

Now, though, things might be getting a little more serious. According to Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg, Nagelsmann met with Chelsea officials, but will not just accept the first offer that arrives on his doorstep. Ever the thinker, Nagelsmann wants to be sure of his next move:

News #Nagelsmann: He has visited Chelsea officials last week personally - confirmed! Understand that the talks were very positive. But a fast decision is not expected from all parties. Nagelsmann wants to be 100 % convinced of the project.

Chelsea is assuredly an intriguing option for Nagelsmann, but the Premier League club is also a bit of a mess. With the club’s roster in a constant state if flux, an owner prone to making to rash decisions, and mountains of uncertainty on the strategic direction of the organization, Nagelsmann is right to have a “buyer beware” attitude toward any offers from Chelsea.

Chelsea was eliminated from the Champions League by Real Madrid on Tuesday.