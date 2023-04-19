Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala loves the challenge of this Champions League match vs. Manchester City

Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala still has the exuberance of youth on his side.

What looks like an insurmountable deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League to some, looks like a fun challenge to him.

Kids these days...I tell ya.

“We all believe that we can turn this tie around. The first leg in Manchester has shown that. The way we played against City was good. We played with a lot of confidence and spirit, We had our chances. If we had a bit more luck, the game would’ve been different. We know that in Munich, the shots have to go in,” Musiala told Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “There’s definitely still a chance. We’re playing at home in the Allianz Arena, our fans will be there, and we have 90 minutes to decide the game in our favor. We’ll give everything to reach the semifinals.”

The youngster was not done there, however. The Germany international admitted that he thinks this type of match could be crucial to his development as a player.

“I love such games - I see it as a challenge. You learn and grow from these games. Man City is definitely one of the best teams in the world. They have an outstanding form at the moment. Every player there is at an absolute top level,” Musiala said.