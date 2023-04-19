Bayern Munich stars Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry could be sold this summer

Bayern Munich could be headed for some big changes to its roster this summer.

Both Sadio Mané and Serge Gnabry are candidates for sale this summer according to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Neither Gnabry, nor Mané have been consistently good this season and while Gnabry has been a good citizen during this roller coaster ride of a season, Mané found himself embroiled in two controversies.

First, Mané had a run-in with former coach Julian Nagelsmann regarding playing time and later had a much-publicized physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sané, which left the former Liverpool FC star both fined and suspended.

As for Gnabry, his performances have been even more erratic than years past, and while he is still a tremendous talent, new coach Thomas Tuchel might be looking to shake up the roster a little bit to help build a team that will fit his strategic vision.