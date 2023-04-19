Hasan Salihamidžić isn’t taking hostages after Bayern Munich’s slump

To say that Bayern Munich is going through a slump is to put it lightly. The Bavarians have been struggling in the Rückrunde since the Qatar World Cup, and haven’t managed to bounce back from the winter. The team showed a considerably lower level compared to the performance shown in the Hinrunde, which led to the dismissal of the once-advocated-for Julian Nagelsmann.

The firing of Nagelsmann took everyone by surprise, even though in hindsight, one could argue that we should have seen it coming. Thomas Tuchel was appointed as the new Bayern Munich manager, after a disastrous handling of Nagelsmann’s termination, something that reverberated on fans, as they perceived that the club was losing the Mia San Mia spirit.

Tuchel was apparently considered by the Bayern’s higher-ups to be capable of revitalizing the Bayern’s game; however, since his appointment around three weeks ago, Bayern have seen the DFB-Pokal slip away from their hands, as well as gotten themselves in a hopeless situation after embarrasingly losing 3-0 against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Now, Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić is trying to work on the root of the problem. According to Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), the former Bayern player is planning to talk directly to the players:

Hasan Salihamidžić is holding face to face conversations with the players internally, demanding they show more self-criticism and assume responsibility. There are no more excuses [@altobelli13, @cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/kEw0JAx9rm — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2023

The same report states that Bayern bosses are no longer putting the blame in the coach, but will communicate the players that they are also responsible, and that their performances will determine their future in the Bayern’s squad:

The bosses are in agreement that each individual player has to prove they're good enough for Bayern's ambitions. At the end of the season, the situation will be assessed and the future of the players will be decided [@SPORTBILD] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2023

With the Bundesliga title on the line with six matches left in the season and the Bavarians’ obligation to give a good performance at home against Manchester City, it seems that nobody is safe from the judgement of the Bayern’s bosses.