Report: Bayern Munich could be looking to go young at striker with Atalanta star Rasmus Højlund

Just a few weeks after it was reported that Atalanta striker Rasmus Højlund was not on Bayern Munich’s wish list, it turns out that he actually is — at least according to Sport Bild journalists Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

With the club’s future at center-forward wide open, Bayern Munich could be looking to get a jump on the precocious 20-year-old, who has emerged as one of the game’s top young players at the position:

Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund (20) is the latest name on Bayern’s shortlist of strikers. The Danish international is under contract until 2027 and could be expensive. Højlund will be among the names discussed between the board and Tuchel.

Højlund is one of several options that Bayern Munich is reportedly looking at, but he is also a player who might not demand nine figures like Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane, Eintracht Frankfurt’s Randal Kolo Muani, or Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Could Bayern Munich look to go young (and relatively affordable) at striker during the summer transfer window? If so, Højlund could be an intriguing option.