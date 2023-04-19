Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola won’t let his team relax against pesky Bayern Munich side in Champions League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola knows all about the atmosphere at the Allianz Arena — and how the crowd can play a role in taking over a match.

The former Bayern Munich is determined to have his team avoid a letdown.

“I didn’t say to the team: ‘be careful with Bayern Munich, you know how difficult they are, 3-0, don’t relax’. - They are not relaxed. Because they felt it. They know it. They know what a good team it is. Like everybody knows,” said Guardiola (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I’ve been here at Bayern Munich and I know the mentality of this club. It’s everywhere, it’s in the skin. (A comeback) it’s possible. We are focused on what we want to do, try to not just control but finish them, understand the game and the fact we are here in Munich against one of the most historic teams in this competition.”

More than anything, Guardiola just wants to keep things simple. His team is holding a three goal advantage after all.

“We come here to play a football game, 11 v 11, try to do better than the opponent in this game. If you think about what we’ve done in the past, it would be a big mistake not to do our game - that’s what we’ve talked about in the last few days,” said Guardiola. “It’s nice to challenge them (Bayern) and travel around Europe to play these teams, we weren’t there one decade ago — we watched on TV. It’s nice to be here and try to make the semifinal once again.”