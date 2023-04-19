Manchester City’s Ilkay Gündogan not looking to let Bayern Munich build momentum

Bayern Munich is in a difficult spot heading into its Champions League match against Manchester City as it trails the Citizens by three goals on aggregate.

That is just the way that Germany international Ilkay Gündogan likes it. Gündogan wants to avoid giving the Bavarians any hope.

“It’s about us not allowing them to get momentum and get the first goal, as they’ll feel there’s still a lot to play for. The best way to deal with this is to play our style. Try to be efficient,” said Gündogan (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We want to play our style, have to be clinical. Everything’s possible. This competition is special. We’re taking it very seriously and know that we’re playing against one of the best teams in Europe. That’s how we’re approaching the game.”

“One of the best teams in Europe” seems like a long way from where Bayern Munich is these days. Still, Gündogan respects Bayern Munich and thinks Thomas Tuchel will have them headed in the right direction soon enough.

‘They might not be there now, but it’s just a matter of time until you’ll watch them and say: Wow,” said Gündogan.