Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel not sure that fight between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané helped the team

Ahead of his Champions League match against Bayern Munich, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola insisted that the fight between Sadio Mané and Leroy Sané could be a good thing for the German Rekordmeister.

“We didn’t show that against Hoffenheim, but the topic is over. I don’t think that will necessarily help us. I know what he means, that players can turn it into positive energy,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

When asked if Mané would be in the lineup against Manchester City, Tuchel played coy.

“We’ll see. Sadio will be in the squad because the topic (with Sané) is now settled. We’ll have to wait and see tomorrow whether he starts,” said Tuchel.

One other rumored addition to the lineup has been a move for Joao Cancelo into the central midfield. Tuchel, however, seemed to nix that thought process.

“He played with the ball in midfield and off the ball in the back four. Tomorrow we don’t have time to change the formation. We have to find the best position for each player and for João it’s about playing as full-back,” Tuchel said.