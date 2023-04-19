Thomas Tuchel wants a “step-by-step” approach for Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City in the Champions League

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel knows that his team is facing an incredibly difficult task in trying to find a way to get past a Manchester City side holding a 3-0 lead on aggregate.

Despite that disadvantage, Tuchel remains optimistic.

“We have to go step-by-step. We want to win the first half, and then anything can happen. It’s about having faith. At the same time, believing is not dreaming. We’re responsible for our performance and creating enthusiasm within the fans. Step-by-step, half-by-half,” said Tuchel (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We’re still in. Bayern Munich always aspires to reach the quarter-finals. From then on, form, luck or injuries are part of it. It’s an absolute challenge to play against City, who have been in great form for weeks.

“Of course there is (a chance). We need momentum and at least the performance of the first leg. We need key moments to be on our side. We didn’t have that in the first leg. We got bitterly punished. We all know what kind of task awaits us and that it’s extremely difficult.

“I don’t think we’re in crisis. We’re changing, a lot of players left, there’s been a change in management. I can understand people are surprised we didn’t succeed in the Pokal and Champions League lately. But I don’t see a club falling. I work at a very strong club.”

One difference between the last match and this one, will be the presence of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting at striker for Bayern Munich. When asked if the center-forward was a possibility to start after a successful training session, Tuchel acknowledge it could happen. It should be a boost after some uneven performances from the squad’s group of attackers.

“Yes, it went well. We’ll have to wait for the final reaction. I haven’t decided yet. If his knee shows a good reaction then he’s definitely an option for the starting XI. He’s the No. 9 in the squad. He gives us a physicality and helps in defensive and offensive set pieces,” said Tuchel. “We had a number of big chances in Freiburg and good chances against Hoffenheim. The approach was different against City. We are not happy with that and are working on it. We lack easiness and confidence, but things can change quickly.”