Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard doesn’t mind taking his attacking chances, but looks forward to Choupo’s return vs. Manchester City

One of the key players for Bayern Munich during its Champions League match against Manchester City will be defender Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard has been very good this season at both right-back (the position he is expected to man against the Citizens) and center-back. No matter where he plays, however, Pavard will be look to continue to contribute on both ends of the pitch.

Of late, the Frenchman has become a legitimate goal-scoring threat for Bayern Munich.

“My role is defensive. But if I can score goals, it’s good for the team. I focus mainly on defending, but if the ball falls in front of me, of course I’ll try to shoot. It’s important that we act as a team,” said Pavard (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Bayern Munich might not need quite as much of Pavard crashing into the box, though. The return of striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting should provide the attack with a jolt.

“Choupo has had a very good season, he’s physically very strong. I think he’ll be back tomorrow. But it’s up to the coach if he plays tomorrow. Our problem is that we have many chances but don’t take them. I think he’ll be a help,” Pavard said.