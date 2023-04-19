Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich speaks about his World Cup pain

Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is determined to win, in every competition. He is one of the fiercest competitors out there. Needless to say, he has been crushed by the recent failures of the German national team. Following the 2022 World Cup, Kimmich even said that he was worried about falling into a pit. Now, he has chimed in once more about the tournament.

At least he didn’t fall into a pit though. “My three kids kept me busy. Then there are other topics. I’m someone who works things through and tries to find approaches. But the family, the close entourage helped. And we had a very long holiday, almost too long,” said Kimmich (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

It’s been hard to Kimmich to ignore that things have gone poorly for Die Mannschaft ever since Kimmich joined the team, although he isn’t at fault for the team’s failures. Kimmich stated the team is well off their ambitions.

“I don’t want to look back in 15 years and say: We actually had a great squad, but we didn’t do anything significant. The Euros at home next year is a huge opportunity, we all should be aware of that. I hope we have learned our lessons,” said Kimmich.

Kimmich witnessed the hype in the country after the win in 2014, and wants to spark that magic again. But the midfielder is well aware that it is the wins that produce those results. It lies in the players to create that success. Can Germany win it all at home in 2024?