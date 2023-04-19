Bayern Munich Alumni: Bastian Schweinsteiger pits Manchester City and AC Milan in the Champions League final

Manchester City are in the driving seat in the tie against Bayern Munich, with a comfortable 3-0 win over the hapless Bavarians. Many people still think we can pull through, but one of Bayern’s graduates insinuated the opposite. Bastian Schweinsteiger has pitted the Mancunians against AC Milan in the tournament showpiece.

Basti was asked during an “#AskBasti” segment on Twitter and this Man City news outlet captured the 2014 World Cup winner picking Manchester United’s neighbors. However, the so-called “Schweinsteiger curse” might throw a wrench into the plans of Man City as the former German international has had a habit of supporting teams in certain games only for that team to lose. This is similar to the “Drake curse” where the Canadian rapper would wear the shirt of a certain team and that team would go on to lose their game.

Maybe this is a good thing, because if Basti curses Man City, we might just win 5-0 on the night.