Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard believes a “remontada” is possible vs. Manchester City in the Champions League

Despite facing a substantial three-goal deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League, Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard is not ready to concede the tie just yet.

“We’re ready for the game. We know the first leg wasn’t good. Now we have our fans behind us and we will do everything to win the game and make it through,” said Pavard (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “We have seen in the past that such a ‘remontada’ is possible. We have prepared well. The opponent is not easy, but with our fans behind us, everything is possible. We will give everything and want to take our chances.”

One of the biggest challenges that Pavard will face against Manchester City is squaring off against star striker Erling Haaland.

“He’s a great player, he’s showing that every weekend. He’s one of the best strikers in the world. But we can’t just focus on him, there are other good players too. It’s going to be a big game tomorrow,” said Pavard. “We had difficult moments, we were knocked out in the Pokal. We played a good first half at City, we had good moments but didn’t score. Of course we want to win all titles and would be disappointed if we were eliminated tomorrow. We’ll all do our best.”

Finally, Pavard was asked where he might play against Manchester City, but the Frenchman did not want to give any hints before touching on how the team is adapting to life under Thomas Tuchel.

“I prepare for every game the same way, whether I’m playing on the right or at center-back,” Pavard said. “Things are going very well with the coach, he’s a great coach, has good ideas. He’s shown that with his previous teams. He’s very close to his players. I don’t want to compare Nagelsmann and Tuchel. I give my maximum on the pitch and with the coach who’s there.”