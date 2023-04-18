Full Power: Bayern Munich all good except long-term injuries ahead of Manchester City showdown in the Champions League

Bayern Munich has not been fully healthy in quite a while.

Aside of long-term injuries to Manuel Neuer and Lucas Hernandez, however, the Bavarians are rolling thick these days.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting...BACK!

Alphonso Davies...BACK!

Dayot Upamecano...BACK!

That’s right, head coach Thomas Tuchel will be able to play a 4-2-3-1 (a formation he seems averse to changing) with the closest thing the club has to a true striker healthy enough to play, along with his starting left-back and a starting center-back.

Sport1’s Michael Stachelberger captured this video from training:

Bayern final training before #ManCity in @ChampionsLeague! #FCBMCI #Bayern @SPORT1 @kerry_hau

Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch gave this look as well:

Start of the final training session ahead of tomorrow's game. Choupo-Moting, Upamecano and Davies all there [ @_kochmaximilian]pic.twitter.com/vO6ePYfKIt — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 18, 2023

As for Hernandez, he is still working on his rehab from ACL surgery. Bild’s Nicholas Linner

Lucas #Hernández trainiert weiter individuell am Ball. Die Übungen werden intensiver, seine Bewegungen spritziger.#FCBayern pic.twitter.com/6idDUc4OqR — Nico Linner (@linner_nicolas) April 18, 2023

Lucas #Hernández continues to train individually on the ball. The exercises become more intensive and his movements livelier.

What do you think — does Bayern Munich have a chance to come all the way back against Manchester City?