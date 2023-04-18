 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City v Leicester City - Premier League

Bayern Munich vs Manchester City: 2023 Champions League Quarter Final second leg full coverage

Catch our full coverage of Bayern Munich’s Champions League QF leg 2 clash against Man City right here!

There’s really no chance that Bayern Munich are gonna go through this round. After losing the first leg 3-0, Manchester City are not just going to collapse at the Allianz Arena. They’ll probably score a few too.

That doesn’t matter. We’re here to cover the team and we’re gonna do it well. No matter what the outcome ends up being.

Join us here on Bavarian Football Works for the full story. We have news, updates, podcasts, analysis, and a lot more besides — for this game and so many others! We never miss a match, so be sure to check it all out.

