Thomas Müller still believes that Bayern Munich can overturn their deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League

If you are a Bayern Munich fan, you would’ve probably written off the team’s chances of advancing to the semifinals of the Champions League after suffering a 3-0 loss away to Manchester City in what was a terrible performance from the Rekordmeister. Despite this, Thomas Müller still thinks that his team can make the comeback of dreams.

“We believe we still have a chance - we have to get off to a good start - maybe lead 1-0 at halftime — we don’t have to go 3-0 up after 10 mins, but we need to score and keep it up — if we score the second in the 80th, we still have 15 mins. I believe it’s possible,” Müller said (Sport1’s Kerry Hau via @iMiaSanMia).

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Bayern has not gotten off to a good start, winning only two games out of five and are in a tough spot in the Bundesliga and in Europe. The odds are against us, but that shouldn’t mean that it will go that way. Fellow author TeddySonMaverick recently wrote a post on how we shouldn’t give up hope; we should rally behind the team.