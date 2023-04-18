 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Man City boss Pep Guardiola says Sadio Mané punching Leroy Sané will be an advantage for Bayern Munich

Pep’s interviews are always the best. He still hasn’t beaten the “1000 Dantes” bit, though.

By Frank Mo
Liverpool FC v Manchester City - Premier League Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The past week has been one to forget for Bayern Munich. Not only did Bayern Munich get hammered 3-0 by Manchester City in a crucial Champions League knockout match, star signing Sadio Mané punched teammate Leroy Sane square in the lip after the match. Which duly got the Senegalese star suspended for the Bavarians’ Bundesliga game against TSG Hoffenheim. And Bayern ended up dropping points in that game as well. But at least the punch will bring the squad together, right?

At least, Pep Guardiola believes that will be the case. In a press conference ahead of the second leg in Munich, with quotes captured by the Daily Mirror, Guardiola expressed his firm belief that the conflict will help the squad be stronger. “Sometimes you need conflict to make a team stronger. I am pretty sure of that.”

Oh, so he’s “pretty sure” that will be the case? Guardiola continues: “It’s not a weak point, it’s a strong point against us.”

The former manager of Bayern Munich added that he was sure the Bavarian giants would fight to overcome the massive deficit in Munich. “I know this club perfectly, I can imagine the situation against City; we play there, the players will do their best.”

Guardiola has already been in this situation once before, as manager of Bayern Munich, when FC Barcelona dismantled Bayern 3-0 back in 2015. In the second leg, Bayern came roaring back with a spirited effort and winning 3-2 on the night, but it was not enough to overturn the massive deficit. The Spaniard knows the fighting spirit of Bayern Munich and will be ready for it when his Manchester City team face Bayern Munich in front of a roaring crowd of 75,000 in the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

