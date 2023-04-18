Transfer Update: Bayern Munich stepping up pursuit of SSC Napoli’s Victor Osimhen

When Thomas Tuchel was recently asked about the topic of Bayern Munich trying to sign Victor Osimhen from SSC Napoli this summer, the newly appointed Bayern manager refused to give his full thoughts. However, it’s clear that Tuchel is a massive fan of the Nigerian striker and, ever since he’s replaced Julian Nagelsmann at the club, the front office has changed their tune, now stating that they would be open to the idea of signing a striker this summer. Before, they felt the squad was fine as it is, even having lost Robert Lewandowski to Barcelona last summer.

Bayern is just one club in a long list of clubs across Europe eager to get Osimhen’s signature. He’s having an incredible season with Napoli, having already scored 25 goals a tallied 5 assists from 30 appearances across all competitions as Napoli are on their way to winning their first Scudetto since the 1989/90 season with Diego Maradona. He would likely cost Bayern, or whoever buys him, upwards of €100.00m, as his current contract with Napoli runs through June 2025.

Normally, €100.00m is a price tag that would rule Bayern out of the running for a transfer, but they’re open to putting a plan together to try to sign Osimhen. Per Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg, as per @iMiaSanMia, talks with Osimhen’s representatives have already taken place with Bayern and that the player is beignning to be more of a “hot topic” at the club. He also reports that Bayern would be willing to work on some way to be able to swing the hefty transfer fee, as he would easily become a record transfer for the club. They could possibly agree to some sort of structured installment plan with Napoli, though that will be tough negotiating for a player that’s in such high demand.

For Bayern, though, making Osimhen a record transfer could be well worth it. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has more or less exceeded expectations so far this season, but it’s unclear just how much longer he’ll be apart of the club. He’s not considered to be a long-term Lewandowski replacement, and while Sadio Mane wasn’t either, it’s now looking increasingly likely that Bayern plans to cut their losses with the Senegalese attacker this summer.