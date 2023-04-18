Bayern Munich eyeing Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper situation is anything but set. Manuel Neuer is now plotting his return but will be nearing 40 by the time he plays again. Emergency signing Yann Sommer is already 35 which means that we will eventually require a new goalie anyway. With Alexander Nubel in limbo right now, Bayern are looking at the Premier League for the next man in net, specifically Leeds United.

According to this Italian football news outlet, Illan Meslier is on Bayern’s radar. The 1.97 meter tall (6’ 6”) Frenchman was signed in 2019 from Lorient and is the midland club’s starting goalie ever since he snatched it back from former Real Madrid GK Kiko Casilla (or as I call him, the fake Casillas).

Being only 23-years-old (born in 2000) yet capped over 100 times, he still has lots of room to grow and he’s already a starting player (similar to Matthijs de Ligt) which could be enticing for someone like Bayern. Meslier’s market value is also inexpensive at 22 million, which the Rekordmeister can surely afford. They do have competition, however, in the form of Chelsea FC and Manchester United. Maybe Marc Roca can give Meslier a good word or two about the club.

Saying that, we could just promote our 2 meter tall goalkeeper from the reserves if we’re looking for tall players (we could integrate him in the future).