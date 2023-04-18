Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City, Real Madrid plotting move for Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies; Liverpool to make mega-bid for Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; Sadio Mané not headed back to LFC, but Ryan Gravenberch might still want to go; and MORE!

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies has struggled this season, but his tantalizing potential has kept at least a couple of big name club interested in the Canadian star.

Both Real Madrid and Manchester City are rumored to be readying proposals to Davies, who has not intimated that he is looking for a transfer away from Bavaria any time soon:

Real Madrid and Manchester City have Alphonso Davies on their shortlist and could make a move for him as early as this summer.

Manuel Veth chimed in with additional information that points to more serious discussions occurring between Bayern Munich and Davies’ camp:

Sources on Alphonso Davies. There have been initial talks with #Bayern on a contract renewal but any decision on his future will be made in the summer.



Davies just wants to focus on his football and finish the season. Bayern are the priority but the player knows his value. pic.twitter.com/1N74eBWC9E — Manuel Veth (@ManuelVeth) April 17, 2023

Davies has had a really puzzling season and also had some personal strife off the field. Perhaps that is all intertwined or maybe the situations are totally unrelated. We probably will never know, but the fleet-footed defender has taken a few steps back over the last two seasons.

There is nothing to suggest that he cannot turn things around or that this is some kind of unbreakable slump. Davies’ prolonged issues, however, could affect how many years and how much money Bayern Munich is willing to offer the defender.

All of that will be figured out in due time, though. For now, Davies just has to work on finishing the season in a strong manner.

Who says you can’t go home? Apparently Sport Bild’s Christian Falk — that’s who.

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mané has not exactly had a banner few weeks.

Underperforming and involved in a physical altercation with Leroy Sané, Mané could now be on the outs with Bayern Munich, but if he does leave the club, it will not be to go back to Liverpool FC:

It is NOT TRUE ❌ that Sadio Mané @FCBayern is considering returning to @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 17, 2023

Bayern Munich has a suddenly massive match against Hoffenheim this week, a coach still feeling his way out, a league title on the line, and a whole hell of a lot of transfer rumors going on.

Yup, there is A LOT to talk about with Bayern Munich, so let’s dive right into it. This is what we have on tap for this episode:

Breaking down the fight between Leroy Sané and Sadio Mané.

A preview of Bayern Munich vs. Hoffenheim, a predicted lineup, and a score line that will hopefully give fans some juice heading into the weekend.

Why this match will tell us a lot about Thomas Tuchel’s mindset as a manager, his player preferences, and where things might be going from here.

A look at all of the strikers (and other attacking options) that Bayern Munich has been linked to.

Chatting on next season’s logjam at goalkeeper.

Liverpool could be able to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for as little as €28 million per The Times:

Liverpool could reportedly land Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch for as little as £25million this summer. The Netherlands international is one of a number of midfield players on the Reds’ radar after this difficult season, with a major rebuild surely needed at Anfield, particularly in the middle of the park. According to the Times, Gravenberch could leave Bayern for a bargain fee of just £25m, which would then allow Liverpool to invest more money in someone like Chelsea’s Mason Mount, who would cost more like £70m.

Bayern Munich insists it is planning with Gravenberch, but the young Dutchman has proven to be a bit high maintenance. It is debatable if he will want to stick around for another season in Bavaria if he does not have assurances of a starting role for next season — which might be hard to come by when competing with Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, and Konrard Laimer.

Liverpool could also be looking to snap up Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia before Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid get involved in the bidding:

Despite backing away from (Borussia Dortmund’s Jude) Bellingham over cost concerns, Liverpool could try to strike a club-record €130m deal to sign Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia ahead of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

Related Bayern Munich almost signed Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in 2021

When it rains, it pours...like cats and dogs for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians sputtered through a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in a match that was extremely frustrating — mostly because it was more of the same issues we have been accustomed to seeing of late.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A rundown of the scoring and substitutions.

Some thought on the starting XI and why players like Jamal Musiala and Alphonso Davies were left out of the lineup.

Tuchel’s subs — why they partly worked and partly didn’t.

Some lamentations on how this season slipped through Bayern Munich’s grasp, including thoughts on how big of a mistake the board made in forcing a coaching change when they did.

Some doubts on whether or not everyone has moved on from “the slap.”

Bayern Munich goal scorer Benjamin Pavard was named to kicker’s Bundesliga Team of the Week:

Benjamin Pavard in @kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Week pic.twitter.com/qGsyjjwpmq — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 16, 2023

Manchester City looks like it is leading the race for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham:

Manchester City are ahead of Real Madrid in the race to sign Jude Bellingham, but they want assurances that he wants to work under Pep Guardiola before committing to a deal.

City, of course, is looking to reunite Bellingham with his former BVB teammate Erling Haaland.

Bayern Munich has gone from an optimistic treble candidate to a confused giant on the brink of Champions League elimination. This week, an out-of-form Bayern Munich will host an in-form Manchester City for what looks to be Die Roten’s last Champions League match during this season. Will a miracle be on the cards? With dull performances from Tuchel’s Bayern - followed by intense drama off the pitch - the BFW podcasting department share a rather pessimistic outlook on the crucial game at the Allianz Arena.

In this episode, Schnitzel and Marcus discuss the following points: