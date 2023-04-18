Bavarian Loan Works: Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer scores a brace in European play for Manchester United

Another week is in the books for Bayern Munich loanees. Although there were a few wins for other Bayern loanees, Sabitzer was the only one that did anything major to help his team — and unfortunately his team let him down at the end of the match. Read below to see how everything went.

France - Ligue 1

Alexander Nübel is the only player on loan in Ligue 1.

Alexander Nübel - AS Monaco

As per usual, Nübel started in goal and played the full 90 minutes for Monaco as they were at home against Lorient. Nübel was able to keep a shutout through 85 minutes, including 3 saves. Unfortunately, he faced a penalty kick in the 86th minute that he could not save. Fortunately, his team had already scored three goals, which secured a 3-1 win.

Monaco will travel to face Lens on Saturday in Ligue 1 play.

Scotland - Scottish Premiership

Malik Tillman is the only player on loan in the Scottish Premiership.

Malik Tillman - Rangers FC

Tillman started and played 70 minutes in Rangers’ match against St. Mirren. While on the field, Tillman completed 83% of his passes, including a key pass that created a chance to for his teammates to shoot. He also got a shot off from the top of the box, but it was blocked. Tillman didn’t get on the scoresheet with an assist or goal, but his teammates got the job done with a 5-2 win.

Rangers will travel to face Aberdeen on Sunday.

England - Premier League

Marcel Sabitzer is the only player on loan in the Premier League.

Marcel Sabitzer - Manchester United

United started the week by playing Sevilla in the Europa League on Thursday. Sabitzer started and played the full 90 minutes. His two first-half goals led to him being named the man of the match. Unfortunately, two United own goals in the 84th and the 90 +3rd cancelled out Sabitzer’s goals, and evened the result on the night at 2-2.

Sabitzer was not on the 18-man squad for United’s 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday. This was presumably for rest, as he is not mentioned on the injury report.

United will travel to Spain to face Sevilla in the return game of the Europa League fixture on Thursday. Then on Sunday, United will face Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup Semi-Finals at Wembley.

England - Women’s Super League

FC Bayern Frauen have one player on loan to England’s WSL.

Janina Leitzig - Leicester City

Leicester City WFC did not play this week.

Netherlands - Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic is the only player on loan to the Dutch Eredivisie

Gabriel Vidovic – Vitesse

Vidovic was on the bench, but did not play in Vitesse’s 4-1 win over NEC Nijmegen.

Vitesse will host Excelsior on Saturday.

Germany - 2. Bundesliga

There are three players on loan in the 2. Bundesliga: Sarpreet Singh, Bright Arrey-Mbi and Jamie Lawrence.

Sarpreet Singh - Jahn Regensburg

Singh started and played 82 minutes in Regensburg’s 2-1 loss against Greuther Fürth. He had two shots, but neither tested the keeper. He also had six passes into the final third as he tried to help his team score. He also had an interception and two recoveries trying to help on the defensive side. Unfortunately, Regensburg fell on the road and find themselves back in the relegation zone.

Regensburg will host 1. FC Kaiserslautern on Sunday.

Bright Arrey-Mbi – Hannover 96

Arrey-Mbi was on the bench, but did not play in Hannover’s 3-0 loss at home to Heidenheim.

Hannover will travel to face Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday.

Jamie Lawrence - 1. FC Magdeburg

Lawrence started and played 90 minutes against bottom of the table Sandhausen. Even with his four clearances, one interception, and eight recoveries, his team still gave up two goals. He also tried to help the attack moving forward by sending nine passes into the final third from his center back position. He also had one chance created in the attack. Unfortunately his contributions weren’t enough, and Magdeburg fell 2-1.

Magdeburg will face Eintracht Braunschweig on the road on Saturday.

Germany - 3. Liga

There are two players on loan to the 3. Liga: Marvin Cuni and Lenn Jastremski.

Marvin Cuni - 1. FC Saarbrücken

Cuni entered the match against Dynamo Dresden in the 69th minute when his team was already up 2-0. He did not have any stats of record while he was out on the field, but helped his team hold onto a 2-0 win.

Saarbrücken will travel to face SV Meppen on Sunday.

Lenn Jastremski - Erzgebirge Aue

Jastremski was not in the 18-man squad for Aue’s 3-2 home loss to SC Verl.

Aue will travel to face top of the table Elversberg on Saturday.

Italy - Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic is the only player on loan in the Serie B

Nick Salihamidzic – Cosenza

Salihamidzic was on the bench for both of Cosenza’s matches this week, but did not appear in either. Both matches ended in draws.

Cosenza will travel to face Perugia on Saturday

Austria - Austrian Bundesliga

There are four players on loan in the Austrian Bundesliga: Torben Rhein, Daniel Francis, Emilian Metu, and Shaoziyang Liu.

Torben Rhein - Austria Lustenau

Rhein was not in the 18-man squad for Lustenau’s 3-1 home loss to Wolfsberger AC.

Lustenau will travel to take on WSG Tirol on Saturday.

Daniel Francis - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Francis was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 home loss against Sturm Graz.

Klagenfurt will travel to Vienna to face Austria Wien on Sunday.

Emilian Metu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Metu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 home loss against Sturm Graz.

Shaoziyang Liu - SK Austria Klagenfurt

Liu was not in the 18-man squad for Klagenfurt’s 2-0 home loss against Sturm Graz.