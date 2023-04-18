Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate says you can’t compare Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano with Virgil van Dijk

As teammates at RB Leipzig and with the French national team, Bayern Munich’s Dayot Upamecano and Liverpool FC’s Ibrahima Konate know each other very, very well.

Maybe too well.

Comparing players from different teams to each other is a rather common thing to do for many fans of the sport. Though it can be difficult to compared players in different leagues and different teams to one another, it does not prevent this exercise from happening. It is rare for a player to openly talk about these kinds of comparisons.

When asked recently to compare Upamecano and his Liverpool teammate Virgil van Dijk, Konate was flummoxed as to how anyone could put the two names in the same sentence.

“What kind of question is that? You can’t compare the two. With Upamecano, we are in the same category even if he is a very high competitor. But Van Dijk, I put him on a different planet,” Konate told Eurosport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

Ouch.

Van Dijk did come second in the Ballon D’Or rankings and led Liverpool to Champions League and Premier League titles, before unfortunately suffering a massive injury and possibly losing a step this season. Is that enough to bring him back to the same planet Upamecano and Konate are on? That’s for people who like these comparisons to discuss.

It has been a big couple of weeks for Bayern Munich players taking shots from, well, everyone, but this one cuts a little deep. While Van Dijk is — no doubt — the more well-known (and yes, better) player, Konate did not have to do his countryman dirty like that.