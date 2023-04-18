 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich earned €110M in Champions League prize money last season

UEFA’s financial report reveals that Bayern Munich was making bank #MiaSanMoney

By Soundz58
FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-BAYERN MUNICH Photo by CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Bayern Munich went out early in last year’s Champions League season with a rather lackluster performance against Villarreal CF in the quarterfinal. Nevertheless, according to UEFA’s financial report as captured by @iMiaSanMia, the Bavarians took home a handsome amount of money.

2021/22 Champions League winners Real Madrid CF earned €133.7 million and Liverpool F.C. who lost the final against the Madridistas earned €119.9 million out of the €2 billion UEFA Champions League prize fund.

Bayern Munich came in third with €109.6 million, being the only team other than the aforementioned two and Manchester City (€108.7 million) that made nine-figure sums. Dr. Michael Diederich, Bayern’s recently-joined executive vice chairman and chief financial officer, will be pleased about the financial performance.

The other German Bundesliga teams — Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, and VfL Wolfsburg — made €62.0 million, €44.5 million, and €35.8 million, respectively.

With just a few days away from the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League quarterfinal clash against Manchester City, Bayern again has the chance to set the stage to advance to the semifinals and roll in even more of that Champions League money .

