The Waiting is the Hardest Part: Konrad Laimer’s medicals are done, Bayern Munich move is imminent

According to a report from Sky Sport journalists Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer has completed the required medical examinations ahead of a move to Bayern Munich and that the Austrian has inked a four-year deal with the club:

Confirmation from @Plettigoal that Konrad Laimer completed both parts of his medical and signed a 4-year contract until 2027 at FC Bayern. The Austrian midfielder will become a Bayern player in July @SkySportNews

The only thing missing at this point is an official announcement from the club itself. When that will occur is anyone’s guess, but it could happen as early as Sunday — given that both teams play on Saturday at 9:30AM EST.

Where Laimer fits on the roster is no mystery, but how he fits remains to be seen. It is unclear if Thomas Tuchel has the same affinity for Laimer that his predecessor, Julian Nagelsmann, had. In addition, Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka have been a solid tandem overall since the duo took over the central midfield during the 2019/2020 season. In addition, disgruntled youngster Ryan Gravenberch has made it knows that if he does not get playing time then he would like to leave the club.

How that all plays out will be one of the storylines of the summer.