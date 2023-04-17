Report: Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United all talking to Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch

Disgruntled Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch might get his wish for more playing time — it just might not be in Bavaria.

Foot Mercato’s Santi Aouna reported that Gravenberch has no shortage of interest from Premier League clubs like Liverpool FC, Arsenal FC, and Manchester United (as captured by @iMiaSanMia):

Representatives from Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United have all held meetings with Ryan Gravenberch’s representatives. United coach Erik ten Hag is a fan of Gravenberch. The player wants to play more, be it at Bayern or elsewhere. A decision will be made soon.

Sport1’s Kerry Hau offered this update per @iMiaSanMia as well:

The Premier League is an attractive destination for Ryan Gravenberch. Even though Bayern want to keep him, if Gravenberch’s situation doesn’t change by the end of the season, he will intensify his desire to leave. Another season on the bench is not an option for him.

According to Sky Sport’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, Bayern Munich has opted to not sell Gravenberch (though, this could just be posturing):

Bayern have decided that Ryan Gravenberch is not for sale. The club has already informed the Dutchman of that. Bayern believe Gravenberch will make his breakthrough at the club next season.

Clearly, there was a disconnect between Gravenberch’s expectations and what Bayern Munich presented him last summer as far as a pathway to playing times goes. Gravenberch has taken his case to the media three times this season and is clearly unhappy. With Konrad Laimer incoming, it might behoove Bayern Munich to cash out while there is market competition for the Dutchman.