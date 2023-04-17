Training Update: Who’s in and who’s out for Bayern Munich

Every day, the injury situation at Bayern Munich seems to take a new twist or turn.

Let’s take a look at the latest.

Who came back to training

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: The striker has been dealing with a couple of different issues (knee, back), but did train today ahead of facing Manchester City in the Champions League. Abendzeitung’s Maximilian Koch and Sport Bild’s Heiko Niedderer both reported the striker’s involvement in training.

Who missed training

Alphonso Davies and Dayot Upamecano: This could have been a rest day to help each struggling player clear his respective head, but there was no official indication (as of yet) as to why each player sat out, but Koch said it was due to “load management.” Niedderer intially reported the absences.

Individual training

Lucas Hernandez: It sill amazes many that Hernandez is already at this stage, but Niedderer captured more video of the Frenchman jogging at Säbener Straße.

Lucas Hernandez startet dein individuelles Training. pic.twitter.com/WZpRlekTQV — Heiko Niedderer (@itstheicebird) April 17, 2023

Bayern Munich’s next match with Manchester City is on Wednesday. It could be the team’s last Champions League game of the 2022/23 season.