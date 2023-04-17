Bavarian Podcast Works S5E41: Another gloomy preview of Bayern Munich vs Man City + Has anything improved with Tuchel? + Sadio Mane vs Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich has gone from an optimistic treble candidate to a confused giant on the brink of Champions League elimination. This week, an out-of-form Bayern Munich will host an in-form Manchester City for what looks to be Die Roten’s last Champions League match during this season. Will a miracle be on the cards? With dull performances from Tuchel’s Bayern - followed by intense drama off the pitch - the BFW podcasting department share a rather pessimistic outlook on the crucial game at the Allianz Arena.

In this episode, Schnitzel and Marcus discuss the following points:

Preview of the Manchester City game in the Champions League. Everything is going wrong at Bayern Munich...is this the perfect time for a comeback worthy of the history books?

for a comeback worthy of the history books? The monster that is Erling Haaland.

Jamal Musiala and his 2023 form - is Bayern’s brightest star being utilized wrong?

Sadio Mane vs Leroy Sane debacle. How does the future look like for the Senegalese superstar in Munich?

The inconsistency of Bayern’s wingers. Schnitzel states that West Brom should re-sign Serge Gnabry.

Has anything improved with Tuchel? Or was the Nagelsmann sacking a colossal miscalculation from the board?

Should the board be held accountable for Bayern’s Pokal and, most likely, Champions League elimination?

Bayern Munich’s chances of winning the Bundesliga.

Thomas Tuchel’s ability as a coach and how long he will have a future at Bayern

A quick glance at the upcoming summer transfer window and what striker Bayern Munich should sign.

Be sure to stay tuned to Bavarian Podcast Works for all of your up to date coverage on Bayern Munich and Germany. Follow us on Twitter @BavarianFBWorks, @TheBarrelBlog, @tommyadams71, @bfwinnn, and more.