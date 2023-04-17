Daily Schmankerl: Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne wary of Bayern Munich despite massive advantage; Manchester United getting more serious about Dani Olmo; Is Ryan Gravenberch a Liverpool fan? Yes...; Marcel Sabitzer seems happy in England; and MORE!

Bayern Munich will face a seemingly insurmountable deficit against Manchester City in the Champions League, but Citizens star Kevin De Bruyne is not about to take the Bavarians for granted.

“It’s still got a long way to go. It’s not like 50 minutes to go and you might cover up a bit. It’s 95 minutes and a lot can happen. You’ve heard of crazy scores in many games so we’ll have to bring our ‘A’ game,” De Bruyne said. “I don’t think we speculate about keeping ahead, we just play the game we know how to play. We start again and we know it’s going to be hard. Going to Bayern, they have a lot of quality but we’d rather have three ahead than the opposite.”

As much as De Bruyne is playing the P.C. game here, even the Belgian has to admit the odds are stacked heavily against Bayern Munich.

If RB Leipzig is going to sell Dani Olmo, Manchester United would be interested. However, Leipzig would want any move to get done early in the transfer window if they are going to sell during this summer transfer window. Still, it could be more likely he gets sold next summer:

Manchester United could still capitalize on RB Leipzig’s growing concerns over their ability to tie Dani Olmo down on a new contract. The Spaniard is said to be particularly keen on the prospect of a switch to Barcelona in La Liga, though ‘is not averse’ to an alternative endpoint in England. “Another Bundesliga midfielder hotly discussed in the Premier League is Dani Olmo. The Spaniard would like to join FC Barcelona, ​​but is not averse to a move to England,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest Fact Files for CaughtOffside. “Manchester United are also among those interested whilst Leipzig are struggling to renew Olmo’s contract. The problem: Olmo wanted to have an immediate release clause for the summer of 2023 in the new contract. Originally, two clauses were agreed in the first round of negotiations last summer – one generally for any interested party (around €70-75m) and one for his home and desired destination Spain (around €60m). “But now that the season has progressed and the club is looking ahead to the next, an immediate release clause could backfire badly. Chief amongst Leipzig’s fears is the possibility of a club signing Olmo shortly before the end of the transfer deadline – leaving the side with minimal time to find a replacement. In order to future-proof, Olmo should definitely stay for at least another year.”

The whole sequence is sooooo good from FK Bodø/Glimt, but Amahl Pellegrino’s finish is (chef’s kiss):

Bayern Munich has a suddenly massive match against Hoffenheim this week, a coach still feeling his way out, a league title on the line, and a whole hell of a lot of transfer rumors going on.

Bayern Munich loanee Marcel Sabitzer seems pretty content with Manchester United:

Marcel Sabitzer about a Future at @ManUtd: „It's a loan deal with no options. The situation will be assessed in the summer. But I can say for myself: I have found my place here. I know the Premier League now and I can say: There is nothing better, more intense and tougher“ — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 15, 2023

It seems like Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch would be okay with a move to Liverpool FC:

Gravenberch in a Liverpool shirt pic.twitter.com/3jzu5Uxvzd — - (@AnfieldRd96) April 15, 2023

When it rains, it pours...like cats and dogs for Bayern Munich. The Bavarians sputtered through a 1-1 draw with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga in a match that was extremely frustrating — mostly because it was more of the same issues we have been accustomed to seeing of late.

