Bayern Munich changes tune on striker transfer

Just a few weeks ago, Bayern Munich felt like it was in a good — but not great — spot when it came to its striker position.

Now, though, things have changed according to Fabrizio Roman on his “Here We Go” podcast (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) as the club is going to get serious about the pursuit of a new center-forward:

When Bayern & Nagelsmann discussed potential summer targets in January/February, a striker wasn’t a top priority. Bayern were 50-50 on the striker situation because they had extended (Eric Maxim) Choupo-Moting. They were looking at different kind of players. Now with Thomas Tuchel and with no goals scored against Manchester City, the feeling is that they need a striker. The club will be on the market for one.

There appears to be a lot of waffling on things at Bayern Munich these days. While the club has a loaded roster, there could be questions about the strategic vision for fine-tuning the squad. Losing Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona has left a lasting effect.

The plight to get a new No.9 is now at the forefront and it will not be easy — or cheap — to rectify.