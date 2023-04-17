Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Tottenham, Roma could have a friendly tournament in Singapore

Bayern Munich is far from finishing this season, but the plans for the summer are well underway. As captured by @iMiaSanMia, Bayern could be traveling to Southeast Asia.

A pre-season tournament featuring Liverpool F.C., Tottenham Hotspur F.C., and A.S. Roma could lead to some interesting encounters. Sadio Mané could hit it off nicely with his old friends from Liverpool, Brazzo could have a very casual soirée with Harry Kane, and The Special One himself could offer a hearty handshake that Thomas Tuchel will look forward to.

Bayern, Liverpool, Tottenham and Roma could feature in a friendly pre-season tournament in Singapore this summer [@straits_times] — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) April 5, 2023

As part of the Bundesliga World Tour 2017, Bayern already visited Singapore and China.

Another visit to the Singaporean island-state would be a great way to further nurture the relationships in Asia, and will surely generate much excitement among fans. Bayern has already established youth football partnerships in Singapore and the FC Bayern Youth Cup had a stop in Singapore in 2017 as well.

In 2019, a Singaporean team came to visit Bavaria.

Bayern legend Klaus Augenthaler even selected the ten best players for the World Final of the FC Bayern Youth Cup 2019, who then had the opportunity to participate in a five-day training camp with FC Bayern in Munich, including a Meet & Greet event with Manuel Neuer.

