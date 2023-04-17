 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bayern Munich are working on a sponsorship deal with BMW

Whatever happened to Audi then?

By R.I.P. London Teams
FC Bayern München v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

Bayern Munich have had German automaker Audi as their sponsor for some time now. If you recall back in 2019, BFW had a series of articles on Audi nearly getting replaced by BMW; both companies are based in Bavaria (BMW in Munich and Audi in Ingolstadt [though Audi was first founded in 1909 in Zwickau, Saxony]). But it looks like Audi is pulling out of the deal and BMW is set to take over.

According to a report from Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern are working on getting BMW to sponsor and invest in their basketball team because Audi is pulling out. Stefan Quandt, BMW’s shareholder, was brought in as a VIP guest in the Allianz Arena by Bayern president Herbert Hainer and Uli Hoeneß.

This is gonna be BMW’s redemption at Bayern after talks fell through in 2019. If there was a BMW that I would absolutely want to own, it’s the 2001 M3 GTR (E46). If this sounds familiar, it’s because this is the car that featured in Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005).

This is the version of the vehicle in the 2015 game “Need for Speed: No Limits”; still the same one from 2005

