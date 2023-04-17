Josip Stanisic refers to Julian Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich sacking as a “pity”

Just as Josip Stanisic was gaining a bit of a run in Bayern Munich’s starting lineup under Julian Nagelsmann, the latter was sacked rather unexpectedly and replaced by Thomas Tuchel. Granted, Stanisic benefitted from injuries to some of Bayern’s other defender, and specifically in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, a Benjamin Pavard suspension. Even still, there were a handful of occasions that Nagelsmann preferred Stanisic to Manchester City loanee Joao Cancelo, the 2-0 win over PSG being one of them that was initially met with speculation amongst the fan base.

Now, Stanisic might not be getting the same treatment from Tuchel as he had been in the weeks before the international break from Nagelsmann. Just before joining up with the Croatian squad, the defender had spoken about how his confidence had spiked after his run of increased minutes under Nagelsmann due to his preference for a back three system.

Fast forward to now, and Stanisic said that Nagelsmann’s all-of-the-sudden dismissal from the club was a “pity,” as he described it speaking to SPOX (via @iMiaSanMia). “I think it’s a pity because Nagelsmann was a coach who gave me the chance to show myself at the very highest level. I’m sorry because we as a team are also responsible for that,” he explained, bearing some of the weight on the squad as a whole for some of their recent slip-ups in the Bundesliga. Not everything was Nagelsmann’s fault, but when push comes to shove in terms of running the business that is FC Bayern, it sort of always is the manager's fault.

Much like a handful of other players in Bayern’s squad, Stanisic revealed that he has been in touch with Nagelsmann after the news of his sacking broke and said that he had a good relationship with the former RB Leipzig and Hoffenheim manager. “My relationship with him has always been good. I can’t say anything bad. I texted him, just a few messages. I wish him all the luck in the world in the future,” he explained.