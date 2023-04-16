“Did we sign Mane’s twin brother?” Sadio Mane’s performances considered a “joke” at Bayern Munich, who want to offload him this summer

When Bayern Munich signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool FC last summer, the vibe was overall a positive one. While the Senegalese winger was entering his early thirties and not quite as impactful as in his prime, most expected him to be a valuable addition, given that he’d only just taken the Reds to a Champions League final the season before. Such was the confidence that, despite losing Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich opted not to sign a true striker replacement last summer.

That decision could turn out to be an expensive one.

According to SkySports’ Florian Plettenberg, the journalist who originally broke the Mane to Bayern news last summer, the signing of Sadio Mane is considered a mistake internally at Bayern Munich (via @iMiaSanMia). The player’s performances are the subject of a running joke at the Sabener Strasse, that Bayern signed Mane’s twin brother and not the Mane from Liverpool.

From a sporting point of view, Thomas Tuchel has no plans for Mane, who doesn’t fit into his system. Bayern have therefore turned their attention to signing a new striker in the summer, and want to offload Mane at the earliest.

It’s unclear whether any team will pick up the Senegalese winger at this stage — while his past reputation remains, it has been diminished greatly by his performances this season and the shameful bust-up with Leroy Sane, which resulted in a massive fine and suspension.

Right now, Bayern seem to be stuck with a bad investment. His current contract runs until 2025, so at €20m a year that’s almost €40m more that Bayern will need to pay over the next two years.

Even getting those wages off the books, regardless of transfer fee, could be a massive boost for the club financially. It could pay for the salary of a top level striker, someone like Victor Osimhen from Napoli. And you’ll be hard pressed to find a Bayern fan who would be sad to see Mane go.

Now, if Bayern Munich are really looking to part ways with Sadio Mane after just a single season, more questions will be asked about the board. With the critics already scrutinizing their every decision following the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann, Kahn, Hainer, and Brazzo will need to navigate this situation with the utmost care.