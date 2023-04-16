Report: Eintracht Frankfurt plan to sell rumored Bayern Munich target Randal Kolo Muani — but not yet

Eintracht Frankfurt player Randal Kolo Muani has become a well known name this season. Already highly rated by those who watched him blossom at FC Nantes, his move to a team in the Champions League and his subsequent phenomenal performances have put the Frenchman on virtually every big club’s radar. And if that didn’t do the trick, his cameo appearances for France in the World Cup will have brought him into the public conscience.

It’s a terribly kept secret that Bayern Munich is one of those big clubs after Frankfurt’s star striker, as the Bavarian giants so often keep an eye on the Bundesliga’s flourishing talents. However, Frankfurt are under no obligation to sell, having locked down Kolo Muani until 2027. According to Fabrizio Romano, as captured by @iMiaSanMia, Frankfurt’s plan for him would be to keep him for one more year, until Euro 2024 has passed, then sell him on for big money.

Perhaps Die Adler are hoping for the Frenchman to play a starring role in the Euros to boost his price more, or perhaps the club simply wants to maximize his time at the club until the highly rated striker’s likely departure. Regardless, considering how important finding a striker will be for Bayern in the 2023 summer transfer window, this may just rule out a Kolo Muani transfer to the Bavarians.