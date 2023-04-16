Hoffenheim’s Andrej Kramarić admits he duped ref for tying goal against Bayern Munich

With his team trailing by one goal late in the match against Bayern Munich, Hoffenheim star Andrej Kramarić knew he needed to get creative to help his team get on the scoreboard.

So he did what needed to be done: He took a dive.

“It was a bit of a dive from me. I think Thomas knows how football works. If you feel a little contact in the dangerous area, then you know there’s an opportunity for a goal,” Kramarić told Sky Sport (as captured by @iMiaSanMia). “I was smart and clever. I had to fall.”

The assailant of said egregiously hard foul was none other than Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller, who had something to say about the call as well.

“That was a really cheap foul. Krama was smart, of course. I touched him a bit and he spun like a carousel. But it doesn’t matter — we were begging to concede a goal at that stage anyway,” Müller told Sky Sport.

In the end, it did the job and knotted the game — which left Bayern Munich and its fans seeking answers once again.