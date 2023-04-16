“It cannot get worse than today” Matthijs de Ligt despairs after Bayern Munich draw to Hoffenheim

Bayern Munich had their first dreadful day out in the Bundesliga under Thomas Tuchel and the best they could manage against Hoffenheim was a 1-1 draw on home turf. The only positive aspect of the match day was Borussia Dortmund sharing points with VfB Stuttgart, which has helped the Bavarians stay two points clear at the top of the table.

The players and the coach expressed their shock and frustration during the post-game interviews. Matthijs de Light, who helped Bayern bring home three points against Freiburg last weekend, did not hold back on how he felt about the draw against Hoffenheim. “We played without intensity, without energy. We were lucky the result stayed at 1-1. It cannot be worse than today,” said the Dutchman (via @iMiaSanMia).

Not getting the desired result two games in a row, especially when it is absolutely necessary to win, does a very good job of killing all hopes. De Ligt sounded dejected when asked what gives Bayern hope for the return leg against Manchester City in the Champions League. “That things cannot get any worse than today,” the defender said.

Bayern’s fate in the UCL will be confirmed on Wednesday when they host the Premier League giants at the Allianz Arena.

